President approves ordinance on death penalty to child rapists

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday approved an ordinance to provide death penalty to those convicted of raping a child below the age of 12.

The Union Cabinet had on Saturday cleared an ordinance that seeks to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act by including stringent provisions in cases of rape of children and minors.

The President also approved an ordinance to confiscate properties of fugitive economic offenders.

On Saturday, the Union Cabinet had also cleared another ordinance that would provide for attachment and confiscation of the properties of the economic offenders in a bid to bring back the defaulters of huge bank loans who escape to abroad.

