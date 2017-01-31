President arrives in Parliament House in a buggy

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday arrived at the Parliament House in a traditional coach-and-six from Rashtrapati Bhavan to address the joint sitting of Parliament.

Reviving the old tradition of arriving in Parliament in a buggy, Mukherjee was accompanied by the horse-mounted President’s Bodyguard.

On his arrival at Parliament, the President went to the central hall in the traditional procession along with Vice President Hamid Ansari, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

–IANS

