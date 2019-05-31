President compliments I&B Ministry for swearing-in coverage

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday complimented the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) for providing “excellent” coverage to the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP-led NDA government helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official statement issued by the I&B Ministry, a delegation led by Amit Khare, Secretary in the Ministry, apprised Kovind about the “elaborate steps taken by the various media units to ensure comprehensive and world-class coverage across all platforms covering almost the entire globe”.

Khare said that DD Bharati provided commentary in sign language for the benefit of the hearing-impaired viewers, besides commentaries in Hindi and English in other channels of Doordarshan.

Modi and his Council of Ministers were sworn-in on May 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

–IANS

aks/arm