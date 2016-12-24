President greets people on Christmas

December 24th, 2016 0 comments 0

Hyderabad, Dec 24 (IANS) President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday greeted people on Christmas.

“On the joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes for a blessed Christmas to all my fellow citizens in India and abroad,” said the President in his message.A

“May the spirit of Christmas fill our hearts with love and compassion. May the divine teachings of Lord Jesus Christ inspire us to contribute our very best for the welfare of humanity,” added Mukherjee, who is on a southern sojourn here.

–IANS

ms/vd

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© 2015/2016 Can-India News a division of World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All rights reserved. Can-India News Privacy Policy.