President greets people on Christmas

Hyderabad, Dec 24 (IANS) President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday greeted people on Christmas.

“On the joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes for a blessed Christmas to all my fellow citizens in India and abroad,” said the President in his message.A

“May the spirit of Christmas fill our hearts with love and compassion. May the divine teachings of Lord Jesus Christ inspire us to contribute our very best for the welfare of humanity,” added Mukherjee, who is on a southern sojourn here.

–IANS

ms/vd