President hails skill schemes for youth

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday hailed the central government for launching several schemes for improving skills in youth to improve their chances of employment.

“With the motto ‘Har Haath ko Hunar’, my government has taken several steps for skilling youth and improving their employability,” Mukherjee said while addressing the joint session of both the houses of Parliament here.

“National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme has been launched with a budget outlay of Rs 10,000 crore,” he said.

“Pradhan Mantri YUVA Yojana was launched for promoting entrepreneurship education and training amongst seven lakh students,” he added.

–IANS

aks/in/rn