President Kovind in Varanasi

Varanasi, March 26 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Varanasi on a day-long visit on Monday. This is his first visit to the temple town, since he took over as President of the country.

On his arrival at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here, Kovind was received by Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, city Mayor Mridula Jaiswal and senior bureaucrats.

Other than inaugurating a project named after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ideologue Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Kovind will also lay the foundation stones of various other projects worth Rs 2,500 crore in the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He will also launch the Sanskrit version of a book authored by the Uttar Pradesh Governor.

