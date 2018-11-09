President Kovind to visit Bihar on Thursday

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Bihar on Thursday where he would address convocations at Samastipur agricultural university and NIT, a communique said on Wednesday.

He will grace the first convocation of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University at Samastipur.

He will also address the 8th convocation of National Institute of Technology Patna in the state capital, before returning to Delhi.

–IANS

