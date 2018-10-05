President Kovind to visit Tajikistan

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Tajikistan from October 7 to 9 in what will be his first visit to Central Asia, it was announced on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry, Kovind will hold a bilateral meeting with Tajik President Emamoli Rahmon, while Speaker of the Tajik Parliament Shukurjon Zuhurov and Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda will call on the visiting dignitary.

Kovind will also visit the Tajik National University where he will deliver an address on “Countering Radicalisation: Challenges in Modern Societies”.

He will also address the members of the Indian diaspora in Tajikistan too.

According to the statement, all areas of bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation are expected to be discussed.

“Given the close relationship between the two countries, the visit is expected to lead to further strengthening of Indo-Tajik bilateral relations,” it said.

Relations between India and Tajikistan have traditionally been close and cordial.

The two countries have four bilateral consultative mechanisms: Foreign Office Consultations, Joint Working Group on Counter-terrorism, Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, and Joint Working Group on Defence Cooperation.

India-Tajikistan bilateral trade stood at $21.82 million in 2016-17.

Kovind’s visit is yet another manifestation of India’s growing engagement with Central Asia.

Earlier this week, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev came on his first state visit to India.

