President of Chile’s Chamber of Deputies to visit Morocco

Rabat, Feb 4 (IANS/MAP) Osvaldo Andrade Lara, president of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile, was set to arrive in Morocco on Saturday.

He will be in Morocco till February 14.

The visit, which is meant to strengthen cooperation between the Moroccan House of Advisors and the Chamber of Deputies of Chile, will be an opportunity to examine the means and mechanisms to broaden the prospects of partnership between the two parties, said a statement by the House of Advisors.

The visit also aims at promoting dialogue on issues of common interest and discussing the outcome of the last visit to Chile (January 9-13) of a Moroccan parliamentary delegation, led by Speaker of the House of Advisors, Hakim Benchamach.

