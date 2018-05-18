President on four-day Himachal trip

Shimla, May 19 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting the Himachal capital for four days from Sunday and during his stay, will meet state government functionaries and attend a university convocation.

Kovind will stay at The Retreat, the summer holiday resort of the president, on the outskirts of Shimla, an official told IANS.

Constructed in 1850, The Retreat was once the summer residence of the Viceroys when this hill town was the summer capital of British India.

“On May 20, the President will grace the seventh convocation of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Mohali (Punjab). On the same day, he will attend a cultural programme and banquet hosted in his honour by Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Himachal Pradesh in Shimla,” an official statement said.

During his visit, the President will address the Ninth convocation of Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Nauni in Solan town on May 21.

The next day, he will attend and address a civic reception hosted by the state government in Shimla.

A day before his departure, the President will host a reception for state senior dignitaries.

