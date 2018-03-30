President plants Baobab sapling

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday planted a Baobab sapling, which has a life span of over 2,000 years, in the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The sapling was gifted by the University of Madagascar as a gesture of goodwill in return for a Neem tree the President planted at the University campus in Antananarivo during his visit to Madagascar in March, an official statement said.

The Baobab tree is high in medicinal and nutritional properties, quite like the Neem tree. The exchange of these plants spotlights the value both India and Madagascar attach to traditional knowledge and medicine in their respective cultures, the statement said.

–IANS

mr/