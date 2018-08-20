President, PM condole Kuldip Nayar’s death

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar, remembering his “strong stand” against the Emergency, public service and commitment to a better India.

Nayar breathed his last at the Escorts Hospital here at 12.30 a.m. He was 95.

“Sad to hear of the passing of Kuldip Nayar, veteran editor and writer, diplomat and parliamentarian, and a determined champion of democracy during the Emergency. His readers will miss him. Condolences to his family and associates,” the President tweeted.

Expressing his condolence, Modi tweeted: “Kuldip Nayar was an intellectual giant of our times. Frank and fearless in his views, his work spanned across many decades.

“His strong stand against the emergency, public service and commitment to a better India will always remembered. Saddened by his demise. My condolences.”

Nayar started his career with a Urdu newspaper and was the author of 15 books including “Beyond the Lines”, “India after Nehru” and “Emergency Retold”.

Nayar’s cremation will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

