President, PM greet Jharkhand on Statehood Day

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their greetings to the people of Jharkhand on their Statehood Day on Thursday.

“Greetings to the people of Jharkhand on Statehood Day. The state is blessed with vast natural resources and a rich culture that we are all proud of. May Jharkhand go from strength to strength in the years to come,” the President tweeted.

Jharkhand celebrating its 18th foundation day.

The Prime Minister in his congratulatory tweet, wished for progress in the state that has been at the centre of Maoist insurgency.

“Greetings to the people of Jharkhand on their Statehood Day. With the blessings of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, may this state scale new heights of growth and glory in the coming years,” he said.

Jharkhand celebrates Statehood Day commemorating the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, who was an important figure in the history of the Indian independence movement.

