President, PM mourn Ananth Kumar

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mourned the death of Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar in Bengaluru.

“Sad to hear of the passing of Union Minister and veteran parliamentarian Ananth Kumar. This is a tragic loss to public life in our country and particularly for the people of Karnataka. My condolences to his family, colleagues and countless associates,” the President tweeted.

Kumar passed away on the wee hours of Monday at a private hospital in the city where he was being treated for cancer.

“Extremely saddened by the passing away of my valued colleague and friend, Ananth Kumar. He was a remarkable leader, who entered public life at a young age and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. He will always be remembered for his good work,” Modi said in a tweet.

He was an asset to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Modi said.

“He was an able administrator, who handled many ministerial portfolios and was a great asset to the BJP organisation. He worked hard to strengthen the party in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. He was always accessible to his constituents,” the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

“I spoke to his wife, Dr Tejaswini and expressed condolences… My thoughts are with his entire family, friends and supporters in this hour of grief and sadness,” he added.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled Kumar’s death.

“Absolutely shocked and pained by the demise of very senior colleague and a friend. He (Kumar) was a seasoned parliamentarian who served the nation in several capacities. His passion and devotion for the welfare of people was commendable. My condolences to his family,” Singh tweeted.

–IANS

