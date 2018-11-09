President, PM pay tributes to Maulana Azad on birth anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his 130th birth anniversary.

“On his birth anniversary, tributes to Maulana Azad, freedom fighter, scholar and India’s first Education Minister. In his honour, we celebrate November 11 as National Education Day,” the President tweeted.

Besides Azad, the Prime Minister also paid tributes to Acharya J.B. Kripalani on his birth anniversary.

“Remembering Acharya J.B. Kripalani and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on their birth anniversaries. Two exemplary personalities, their notable role during the freedom struggle and emphasis on public welfare, equality, education and justice will never be forgotten.”

–IANS

rak/ksk