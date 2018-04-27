President, PM wish Gujarat, Maharashtra on Statehood Day

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished the people of Gujarat, and Maharashtra on their Statehood Day.

“On the occasion of Gujarat Day, warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Gujarat. May the state scale newer heights of development in the years to come,” Kovind tweeted.

“On Maharashtra Day, greetings and good wishes to the people of Maharashtra. May the state continue to prosper and develop in the years to come,” he said in another tweet.

Modi also took to Twitter to wish people of the two states on the occasion. He said people of Gujarat were known for their simplicity and entrepreneurial zeal.

“Gujarat has made a significant contribution in our nation’s history, especially during the freedom movement. May Gujarat continue to add impetus to India’s progress,” he tweeted.

Extending his greetings to Maharashtra, he said: “I pray for the continued progress and prosperity of Maharashtra. May the state scale new heights and keep contributing to the development journey of our nation.”

–IANS

mg/ksk