President prays at Pushkar, Ajmer

Jaipur, May 15 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Brahma temple at Pushkar and the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer in Rajasthan and offered prayers for peace and prosperity of the nation.

He was accompanied by his wife Savita and daughter Swati during the Monday visit.

Kovind left for Pushkar Sarovar where he offered prayers and spent around 10 minutes. Thereafter, the President visited the Brahma temple. While the President did not go inside the temple, his daughter did go in to offer prayers.

The President thereafter went to Ajmer where he visited the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti shrine. Kovind also offered a chaadar at the shrine.

Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan presented a copy of Bhagwad Gita to Kovind.

This was a part Kovind’s two-day maiden visit to Rajasthan after becoming the President.

