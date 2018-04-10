President to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti in MP

Indore, April 13 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind will celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow, the birthplace of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, an official said on Friday.

The three-day celebration in Mhow — also known as Dr Ambedkar Nagar — to mark the birth anniversary of Ambedkar kicked off on Thursday, the official said here.

Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Dubey has inspected the area to check the security arrangements, according to him.

The authorities concerned have been asked to ensure security and comfort of the people coming to attend the event, the official added.

–IANS

hindi-nks/nir