President to open International Science Festival on Saturday

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind will on Saturday visit Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the International Science Festival and also to attend a conference on women’s health, his office said on Friday.

“In Kanpur, the President will grace the International Conference on Women’s Health, Wellness and Empowerment organised by the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India and the Kanpur Obstetric and Gynaecological Society,” a statement from his office said.

“He will also address a seminar organised by the Talent Development Council, Kanpur, and unveil the statue of the late freedom fighter Shyamlal Parshad.

“On the same day in Lucknow, the President will inaugurate the 4th International Science Festival organised by the Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Vijnana Bharati,” it added.

