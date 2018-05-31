President to represent Pakistan at SCO summit

Islamabad, June 7 (IANS) Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain will visit China on June 9 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao, the Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

Hussain will have sideline meetings with the leaders of SCO member countries, said the ministry.

This is the first SCO summit since the expansion of the regional body in June 2017 at the Astana summit in Kazakhstan when India and Pakistan became full members of the group.

The SCO was established in Shanghai in 2001 with China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as founding members.

–IANS

ahm/mr