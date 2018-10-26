President to visit Himachal

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the first convocation of the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Kangra during a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from Monday, it was announced on Sunday.

On Monday, he would confer degrees on students of the medical college. The next day would see him preside over the convocation ceremony at Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.

This will be Kovind’s second visit to Himachal Pradesh after becoming the President. He was in the state on a four-day trip in May.

–IANS

rak/shs/mr