President to visit Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 9 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a two-day tour of Rajasthan from Sunday, in his first visit to the state after taking over as head of state, officials said on Wednesday.

On Sunday (May 13), he will be in Jaipur while on May 14, he will be visiting Ajmer.

A meeting on the arrangements for his visit here will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of District Collector Siddharth Mahajan.

In Ajmer, the President will be visiting the shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti and then will return to Delhi.

