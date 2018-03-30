President Trump suggests no deal on DACA

Washington, April 2 (IANS) US President Donald Trump suggested on Sunday that there would be no deal to legalize the status of hundreds of thousands of “Dreamers”, undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children.

“No MORE DACA DEAL!” Trump said in an emphatic tweet Sunday morning. DACA refers to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama administration program that shields Dreamers from deportation, Xinhua reported.

Trump shut it down last fall but gave lawmakers six month to come up with a permanent solution.

Though Congress has been unable to reach a consensus on the issue and stalled the progress, legal challenges to the Trump order has managed to keep DACA in place for now.

The President tweeted a claim on Sunday that Border Patrol agents can’t do their jobs properly because of “ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws” that allow people caught for illegally staying in the country to be released while awaiting a hearing.

He also urged Republicans in charge of the Senate to “go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws Now.”

In order to end debate and move forward to a vote on a measure or piece of legislation, Senate rules require 60 votes in the 100-member Senate. Republicans now only control 51 seats, and GOP Senate leaders have opposed Trump’s repeated call to change the longstanding rules.

–IANS

ahm/