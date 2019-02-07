Presidential election in Macedonia to take place on Apr 21

Skopje, Feb 10 (IANS) The presidential elections in Macedonia will be held on April 21, Macedonian Speaker of Parliament Talat Xhaferi has said.

Xhaferi on Friday said that the second round of elections will be held on May 5, if needed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The term of the current Macedonian President, Gjorge Ivanov, ends on May 12.

Meanwhile, Macedonian parties are intensifying the process for the nomination of their candidates in the presidential election.

Zoran Zaev’s ruling Social Democratic Union party (SDSM) hasn’t announced the candidates’ names, so far. SDSM has announced that the party will choose its candidate at a party conference to be held on March 3.

VMRO-DPMNE’s main opposition party in Macedonia will announce its candidate on February 16.

As of now, nine contenders have submitted their candidature.

The term of the President’s office in Macedonia lasts five years.

