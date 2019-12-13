President’s southern sojourn from Dec 20

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Secunderabad, Telangana for his annual southern sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam from December 20 to 28, 2019.

During his southern stay, the President will launch a mobile App of the Indian Red Cross Society, Telangana State Branch at the Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad on December 22.

On December 23, the President will visit Puducherry and address the 27th annual convocation of the Pondicherry University.

On December 25, the President is scheduled to visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Vivekananda Kendra in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.

On December 27, the President will host a reception for senior dignitaries of Telangana, ministers, officials, leading citizens, and academicians at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad is the President of India’s official residence in south India. Every year the President spends a few days at the Rasthrapati Nilayam during the winter.

