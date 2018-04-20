Press Club, Kolkata condemns repeated assaults on journalists in Bengal

Kolkata, April 23 (IANS) The Press Club, Kolkata, on Monday strongly condemned the recurring incidents of assaults on journalists and camera persons during the filing of nominations for the West Bengal Panchayat election.

“Press Club, Kolkata, has repeatedly strongly condemned such incidents and appealed to the police and administration to take proper steps so as to ensure mediapersons could work inA a congenial atmosphere,” it said in a statement.

The club said on the extended date of nomination on Monday, journalists were attacked in various areas of the state including Kolkata, Durgapur and Suri.

“This is unfortunate and undesirable, and condemnable”.

The club affirmed that the media and the journalists have a specific role in the democratic election process.

“Putting up obstacles in their functioning is unacceptable. We are again appealing to the administration to ensure security of journalists. They should be allowed to work independently. This is democracy,” the statement added.

–IANS

