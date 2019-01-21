Press fires back at Trump’s remarks on White House briefings

Washington, Jan 23 (IANS) The White House Correspondents Association on Tuesday criticised the remarks of US President Donald Trump about press briefings.

“This retreat from transparency and accountability sets a terrible precedent. Being able to question the press secretary or other senior government officials publicly helps the news media tell Americans what their most powerful representatives are doing in their name,” Olivier Knox, the group’s president, said in a statement.

The remarks were made in response to a tweet from Trump earlier on Tuesday, in which he attacked news media for conducting inaccurate reporting, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The reason Sarah Sanders does not go to the ‘podium’ much anymore is that the press covers her so rudely and inaccurately, in particular certain members of the press. I told her not to bother, the word gets out anyway!” Trump wrote, in reference to the White House press secretary.

“Most will never cover us fairly and hence, the term, Fake News!” Trump wrote.

The latest row came against the backdrop of an increasingly tense relationship between the White House and the press. Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the press, complaining that their coverage of his administration was unfair. Meanwhile, the White House press office has been holding fewer press briefings, frustrating the press.

Regular press briefings have been a long-standing White House tradition held in the White House press briefing room, during which a press officer normally offers update on White House news and take questions on a wide range of issues.

