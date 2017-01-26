Preventive arrests, restrictions in Vizag

Visakhapatnam, Jan 26 (IANS) Police on Thursday made preventive arrests and imposed restrictions here to foil protests to demand special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Member of the opposition YSR Congress Party were arrested in different parts of the city since late Wednesday as a precaution.

The move comes hours after imposing orders banning assembly of five or more persons in the limits of all 23 police stations in and around the city.

Police said there was no permission for any meeting, rally or procession.

Security was tightened at RK Beach where youths plan to hold silent protests to press the demand for special category status to the state. All roads leading to the beach were sealed.

Using social media platforms, youngsters announced their plans to gather at the beach.

Leading actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and some other actors and opposition parties have declared their support for the protest.

The YSR Congress Party also plans to hold a candle light protest at RK Beach on Thursday evening.

Its leader Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy has announced he will lead the protest.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that his government will not tolerate attempts to create disturbances and alleged that the opposition parties were trying to create problems in Visakhapatnam to disrupt the Partnership Summit on Friday.

–IANS

