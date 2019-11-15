Prex expresses concern on air pollution in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed concern over the air pollution in Delhi and neighbouring areas and said that days of smog sometimes give the feeling of doomsday scenario being fast forwarded.

“Many scientists and futurologists have painted doomsday scenarios. On days of smog and poor visibility in our cities, we fear the future might already be here,” the President said while speaking at a meeting with IITians and other technical institutes in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“This is that time of the year when the air quality of the national capital as well as of many other cities worsens beyond all norms. We are facing a kind of challenge here that we have never faced before,” he added.

The President said that hydrocarbon energy changed the face of the world in the last couple of centuries, but “now it is threatening our very existence”. He added that the challenge is compounded for nations battling to bring substantial sections of populations out of poverty. “Yet, we will have to find alternatives”, he said.

He asked the institutes with their specializations to create sensitivity and awareness among students and researchers towards a common future.

