Prez, PM Modi extend greetings on Maha Shivratri

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others on Friday wished the people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Extending his greetings to the people, President Kovind tweeted: “Greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens on Mahashivaratri. May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone’s life.”

Modi tweeted in Hindi, saying “Good wishes to all on Mahashivratri. With the blessings of ‘Baba Bholenath’ may there be happiness, peace, prosperity and good luck in the life of the country’s citizens. Om Namah Shivay!”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.”

“Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #MahaShivaratri. May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring good health, happiness, and immense prosperity to you and your family,” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote, “Heartiest Greetings & best wishes on the pious occasion of #MahaShivratri. May Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless you all with peace, joy and prosperity.”

Apart from senior leaders, netizens also sent their wishes on Maha Shivratri.

A user wrote, “Warm greetings to all on this auspicious occasion of #Mahashivratri . May lord shiva shower his blessings on you and your family. May you be surrounded with his eternal love and strength…Happy Maha Shivratri!”

Another wrote, “May Lord Shiva gives power and strength to everyone facing difficulties. Wishing you and your family happy Maha Shivratri!”

A post read, “Wishing you a very happy Maha Shivratri! Smiling face with smiling eyes. May God grant all your wishes and bless you, with everlasting happiness!”

“Let the Grace of Shiva fill you with Health, Happiness & Delight. Wish you all a Happy Maha Shivratri,” a user remarked.

Maha Shivratri marks a remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life and the world. It is observed by Hindus on the 14th day of every lunar month or the day before the new moon. On this occasion, devotees keep day-long fast and break it only after completion of the ritual in Shiva temples.

–IANS

saurav/kr