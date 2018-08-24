Price urges Andre to inform her about their kids

Los Angeles, Aug 28 (IANS) Television personality Katie Price has requested her former husband Peter Andre to inform her about their children, who have gone on a trip to Orlando with their father.

Price on Monday took to Twitter to check in on them after alleging she has not been able to make contact with children, reports metro.co.uk.

She tweeted: “Still up at this hour, trying to contact my kids in America. Been trying Morning, Afternoon and Night. Please Peter Andre let me know they are okay?”

Earlier in June, it was revealed that their children, Princess and Junior, were living with Andre, as Price dealt with her split from Kieran Hayler.

The couple got separated in 2009.

–IANS

sim/rb