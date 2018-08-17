Prime Minister arrives in Kerala capital

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday night to see for himself the rain-battered Kerala and also survey the relief and rescue operations.

Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of 174 people, leaving over three lakh people in over 2,000 relief camps.

The Prime Minister was received by Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues among others.

He will spend the night at the Kerala Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor.

On Saturday, Modi along with Vijayan will make an aerial survey of the worst affected districts. Before returning to Delhi from Kochi, the Prime Minister will chair a meeting to discuss the grave situation in the state.

Earlier in the day Modi had tweeted “Later this evening, I will be heading to Kerala to take stock of the unfortunate situation due to flooding.”

“Had a telephone conversation with Kerala Chief Minister…We discussed the flood situation across the state and reviewed rescue operations.”

–IANS

