Prince Alois of Liechtenstein calls on President

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Prince Alois of Liechtenstein called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

Welcoming Prince Alois to India, the President said his visit was very special as the two countries were celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, an official statement said.

The President said India was keen to strengthen its economic relations with Liechtenstein. He invited Liechtenstein’s companies to take advantage of the Indian growth story, the statement added.

–IANS

