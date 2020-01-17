Prince Charles ‘snubs’ Pence at Holocaust memorial event

London, Jan 24 (IANS) The UK’s Prince Charles reportedly “snubbed” US Vice President Mike Pence at The World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, a media report said.

Footage on social media showed the British Royal acknowledging world and Jewish leaders as he makes his way along the front row of seats at the event on Thursday that marked 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz camp, metro.co.uk said in the report.

When he comes to Pence, the Prince of Wales gives him a cursory glance before walking on to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country’s President Reuven Rivlin.

Looking awkward, Pence pats Charles on the arm as he converses with the other men. After the Prince of Wales takes his seat, Russian President Vladimir Putin is pointed his way.

But both sides have rejected the claims.

In a statement, Clarence House said: “Shortly before the Yad Vashem memorial event began the Prince and Vice President Pence and his wife had a warm and friendly chat, which is why they did not greet each other again in the room.”

Pence’s Press Secretary Katie Waldman posted a photo and video of the pair meeting, writing: “This is not true. VP and Prince Charles spoke prior to entering the event floor and after his remarks as well.”

–IANS

ksk/