Prince Charles, wife on two-day visit in Ireland

Dublin, June 15 (IANS) Heir to the British throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are on a two-day visit in Ireland, reported local media RTE.

The royal couple arrived in Ireland on Thursday morning and paid a visit to the country’s southern city of Cork under the company of the Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, said the report on Thursday.

According to the report, Charles and his wife Camilla chose Cork as their first leg of the two-day visit in Ireland because it was a city once visited by Queen Elizabeth II in 2011.

The couple first visited the famous English Market in Cork where they were warmly received by the city major Tony Fitzgerald and local residents, Xinhua reported.

They also attended a grand reception at Cork City Hall during which they and 150 invited local celebrities observed a minute’s silence for the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, a fire in an apartment building in London that claimed many lives a year ago.

Charles and Camilla also visited University College Cork before their visits to the National Maritime College of Ireland and the Naval Service Headquarters in Cork Harbour.

On Thursday night, the couple attended a banquet held in their honour at Crawford Art Gallery in the city. They will leave Cork on Friday for Kerry, a county in Ireland’s southwest region, said the report.

