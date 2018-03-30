Prince Harry, Meghan Markle choose wedding flowers

London, April 1 (IANS) Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle have chosen white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves for their wedding day on May 19, the Kensington Palace said.

London-based florist Philippa Craddock will create the floral displays for St George’s Chapel and St George’s Hall, reports the BBC.

Locally sourced foliage will be used, including from the gardens of the Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park.

Markle said on her now-deleted Instagram account that peonies make her “endlessly happy”.

Soon after the couple started dating, Markle had posted a picture of a bouquet of pink and white peonies on Instagram.

Kensington Palace said the designs will reflect the wild and natural landscapes from which many of the plants will be drawn.

The couple’s lemon and elderflower wedding cake will also be decorated with fresh spring blooms.

After the wedding, the couple have arranged for the flowers to be distributed to charitable organisations, the BBC reported.

When the Prince William and Kate Middleton married in 2011, an “avenue of trees” up to 25ft lined the aisle of Westminster Abbey.

Almost 30,000 flowers were used, with most taken from Windsor Great Park’s Valley Gardens in Surrey, including azaleas and blossoms.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana had white hydrangeas, lilies and campanulas at their wedding in St Paul’s Cathedral.

When Princess Elizabeth married Philip Mountbatten in 1947, the bridal bouquet featured white orchids and also included a sprig of myrtle, a tradition that was started by Queen Victoria.

