Prince Harry, Meghan to visit Australia, New Zealand

London, June 11 (IANS) Prince Harry and wife Meghan will visit Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand later this year, marking their first official royal tour after getting married in May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to Australia and New Zealand by the governments of the countries and will travel to Fiji and Tonga at the request of the UK Foreign Office, the Kensington Palace announced on Sunday.

The tour coincides with the fourth Invictus Games which will be held in Sydney in October, the BBC reported.

The visit will provide an insight into how the new Duchess will manage the duties of being one half of a royal couple.

The couple follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry’s parents — Charles and Diana — whose first royal tour was to Australia and New Zealand.

During their 1983 trip to Australia and New Zealand, Prince Charles and Princess Diana travelled 23,701 miles and spent 41 days abroad.

In April 2014, Prince Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, spent 18 days in the two countries.

–IANS

and/ksk