Prince Harry sledges Aaron Finch at Buckingham Palace

London, May 30 (IANS) Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, stoked the fierce cricketing rivalry between England and Australia by making a cheeky sledge at Australia captain Aaron Finch ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

“You’re getting on a bit now, aren’t you? How long have you been playing?” express.co.uk quoted the Duke of Sussex as asking Finch, making him laugh during a team captains’ reception at the Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening.

The 32-year-old Australian batsman took the remark sportingly and told Harry that he had been playing for eight years at the highest level. However, he left Harry bemused when he replied to the duke’s query about the favourites to win as: “England and India.”

Harry, 34, also told the Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne: “Enjoy it, if you’re not going to enjoy it you might as well not be here”. It is reported that Harry would be one of the dignitaries present at The Oval for the tournament opener where he would be cheering for the hosts.

Queen Elizabeth also met the captains ahead of a garden party at the palace ahead of the tournament which begins with a much-anticipated match to be played between hosts England and South Africa at The Oval.

Earlier in the evening, the World Cup 2019 got officially underway with a cracking opening ceremony at the iconic Mall in London.

