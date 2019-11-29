Prince William in Oman for 3-day visit

Muscat, Dec 4 (IANS) Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, arrived in Khasab, Oman on Tuesday for a three-day visit.

The United Kingdom Embassy in Oman said the visit would focus on the common security interests between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

“This visit will highlight the deep bonds of friendship between the United Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman, where we share a long history and a common interest aimed at peace and prosperity,” said the embassy in a statement.

The Oman News Agency said in a report that the visit, which came within the framework of the strong bilateral relations, would enhance the existing cooperation in various fields to serve the common interests of both peoples.

