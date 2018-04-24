Prince’s ex wife slams Sinead O’Connor’s claims about musician

Los Angeles, April 25 (IANS) Musician Prince’s ex-wife doesn’t buy singer Sinead O’Connor’s claims that he was violent towards women and abused hard drugs.

Mayte Garcia, who was married to Prince from 1996 to 2000, says that he was never violent with her and she never witnessed him being violent with anyone — whether a man or woman, reports tmz.com.

She said he didn’t do hard drugs while they were together, and she only saw him drunk once.

Garcia, who is sceptical of Connor’s self-proclaimed close relationship with Prince, told tmz.com that she has serious doubts Connor could have known more than she did.

She also had a problem with the timing of Connor’s allegations because Prince wasn’t alive to defend himself.

Garcia admits she found the reports of Prince’s deadly pill stash shocking and heartbreaking, because she knew him for years and didn’t see anything like that.

Prince died in April 2016.

