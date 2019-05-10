Principal, teacher linked to SL terror group arrested

Colombo, May 17 (IANS) A principal and a teacher were arrested in Sri Lanka for alleged links to the Islamist group National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ), which has been blamed for the Easter suicide bombings, police said on Friday.

The arrests took place on Thursday in Horowpathana, reports the Daily Mirror.

According to the police, the 56-year-old principal worked at a school at Weerasole while the 47-year-old teacher was from a school in Ataweerawewa.

The NTJ is believed to have links with the Islamic State terror group that claimed the April 21 Easter Sunday bombings that claimed over 250 lives.

