Print media grows unhampered despite digital media surge

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Despite the advent and ever-increasing use of digital media, the print media continue to maintain steady growth in India, a government report said on Thursday.

Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, while releasing the Government of India Calendar 2017 here, said the Indian print industry continued its growth story at a steady rate of 5.13 per cent over the previous year.

“A total of 5,423 new publications had been registered during the year 2015-16 with the total number of Registered Publications as on 31st March, 2016 standing at 1,10,851,” the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, quoting the latest report of the Registrar Of Newspapers For India (RNI), said.

Giving the circulation details, Naidu said that Hindi publications continued to lead with 31,44,55,106 copies per publishing day followed by English with 6,54,13,443 copies and Urdu with 5,17,75,006 copies per publishing day.

