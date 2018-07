Jammu, July 6 (IANS) A murder accused lodged in a jail in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir died on Friday, police said.

Muhammad Lateef complained of pain early in the day and was shifted from the district jail to a hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival, a police officer said.

The cause of his death would be ascertained after autopsy.

