Yangon, Sep 17 (IANS) Some 40 prisoners broke a jail in Hpa-an township, Myanmar’s Kayin state, and escaped on Sunday, an official from Kayin State Prison Department told Xinhua.

The inmates took a car of a prison officer and fled the jail by breaking through the gates at 8:45 a.m.

One prison officer was injured and some prisoners fleeing the jail were caught at the scene.

An investigation is underway by the regional authorities.

–IANS

