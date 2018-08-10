Prithvi Reddy appointed as AAP overseas convener

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Political Affairs Committee of the AAP on Monday appointed its Karnataka convener Prithvi Reddy as its overseas convener in order to strengthen the party’s overseas support base.

“Prithvi Reddy has been a National Executive member since the inception of the party and has held various posts,” said an official statement from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters here.

“He has been actively working on outreach programmes, facilitating better understanding of AAP with student bodies, business world and other professional groups. The party believes that under the leadership of Prithvi Reddy, the overseas support base will grow,” it said.

Delhi Chief Minister and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal has congratulated Reddy through his Twitter account.

