Private hospitals remain shut in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 25 (IANS) Healthcare services were affected in Odisha as thousands of private clinics, hospitals and diagnostic centres remained closed on Friday, officials said.

Hospitals across Odisha supporting the 24-hour ceasework strike called by the All Odisha Private Medical Establishment Forum (AOPMEF) demanding several amendments to the Odisha Clinical Establishments (Control and Regulation) Act were closed.

Medical practitioners of private hospitals and clinics staged demonstrations demanding amendment of the Odisha Clinical Establishments Act.

According to the new rules, the conditions for registration of private clinics and hospitals have been made more stringent.

The AOPMEF is demanding amendments in the Act, especially the one that requires the establishments to adhere to fire safety norms.

Clinics will have to get a fire safety certificate from the fire department and a no objection certificate from the pollution control board.

“More than 90 per cent of private clinics and hospitals are unregistered due to the stringent conditions in the Act. If the government does not renew the registration by relaxing the norms, we have no other way but to shut down,” said Ajoy Kumar Mishra, president of the forum.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has asked all government health institutions including government medical colleges and hospitals to be ready to meet the emergency situation arising due to the strike.

The leave of all doctors and workers has been cancelled and more paramedical staff and doctors have been appointed in the casualty, trauma care and women and maternal care departments, said Director of health services B. Brahma.

–IANS

cd/pgh/bg