Private investment firm offices searched in terror funding case

Ranchi, March 25 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched Ranchi offices of a private investment firm allegedly involved in Maoist terror funding, an official said on Sunday.

The anti-terror agency carried out searches on Friday and Saturday at the office of Vikash Mutual Benefit Nidhi in Sandeep Tower and Bero — both in Ranchi.

The agency alleges that the firm has received Maoist terror fund investments in its various schemes.

The searches were carried out in a case the NIA filed in January.

“In connection with the case, the NIA on March 21 arrested senior CPI-M cadres Santosh Oraon and Roshan Oraon on charges of investing terror funds in the various schemes of Vikas Mutual Benefit Nidhi through its offices,” the NIA official said.

The raiding team recovered two laptops, two CPUs, one pen drive as well as a large number of incriminating documents pertaining to financial transactions done by the Oraons. They are currently in NIA custody.

Investigations so far revealed that the Oraons were meeting Maoists and providing them shelter and funds and also moving money for the terrorists, according to the NIA.

The money meant for terror-related activities was parked in the names of their relatives and also invested in various schemes before and after demonetisation.

