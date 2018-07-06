Private school management booked for detaining minors over fees

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) A private school’s management was booked on charge of forcibly detaining over half a dozen minor children within its premises for five hours after their parents failed to deposit tuition fees on time, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred on Monday at the Rabiya School in Hauz Qazi area in central Delhi.

Complainant Shabeen Hasan said he dropped his two daughters at the school around 7.30 a.m. on Monday. When he returned to pick them after school hours, he found them not present in their respective classes.

“When I enquired from staff, I got to know that some minor children had been forcibly locked in the school basement during school hours without food. The children were let off only after we informed police,” he said in the FIR.

The school management, including Headmistress Farha Diba Khan, were named in the First Information Report filed under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000.

Hasan told IANS that the aggrieved parents had earlier promised to the management on clearing fee dues in a couple of days.

