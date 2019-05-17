Private temple declares OPS son as Theni MP before counting of votes

Chennai, May 17 (IANS) Even before the completion of polling for the Lok Sabha elections, a private temple in Theni district in Tamil Nadu created controvery with its plaque designating AIADMK’s candidate for Theni seat P. Raveendranath Kumar as an MP.

Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam, is contesting as AIADMK candidate from Theni Parliamentary constituency.

The private temple in a plaque listing out the names of major donors for the temple function had mentioned Kumar as Theni Member of Parliament and also J.Jayalalithaa as Chief Minister though she had died on 5.12.2016.

On his part AMMK’s Theni Lok Sabha poll candidate Thanga Tamil Selvan demanded the immediate removal of the plaque.

On Friday the temple authorities removed the controversial plaque and replaced with another one.

–IANS

