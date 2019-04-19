Priya Anand slams troll for calling her ‘bad luck’

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actress Priya Anand gave a befitting reply to a social media user for labelling her a symbol of bad luck for her co-stars Sridevi and J. K. Rithesh, who are no more.

The Twitter user wrote: “Sridevi acted with Priya Anand in ‘English Vinglish’. Sridevi is no more now. J.K. Rithesh acted with Priya Anand in ‘LKG’. J.K. Rithesh is no more now.

“Whoever acts with Priya Anand, they are dying. Is Priya a symbol of bad luck for her co-stars?”

The tweet did not go well with Priya as she found it “insensitive”. Priya played the role of Sridevi’s niece in Gauri Shinde’s film “English Vinglish”.

She said: “I usually don’t respond to people like you. But I just want to let you know that it is a very insensitive thing to say. I get that it’s easy to get away sounding dumb on social media but you my friend have it an all time low! I’m not going to respond by bringing you down.”

After Priya’s reply, the troller apologised to her saying: “Today I was watching both your films ‘LKG’ and ‘English Vinglish’. You are the common factor in both the films and such a question popped up. So I tweeted just like that. I thought you will never read tweets. Sorry to hurt you.”

Priya even asked the netizen to “take a second and practice having some empathy and restrain from such petty frivolous behaviour”.

Sridevi died from accidental drowning in February 2018 in Dubai, while J. K. Rithesh, who is a known face in south Indian films, died earlier this month due to cardiac arrest.

–IANS

sim/nn/bg